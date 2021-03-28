Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 1,337.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CEV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,518. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.