EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 124.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $146.85 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $90.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

