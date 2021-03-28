Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,860.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $64,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 340,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,766. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $504.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.