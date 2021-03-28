Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 519.0% in March

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 519.0% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 238,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37. Dunxin Financial has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

