Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPMLF. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Dundee Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

