Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Achieves Market Cap of $58.27 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $58.27 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00057580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00225864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.00892835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00079602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028750 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

