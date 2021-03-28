DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $85.53 and a 52-week high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

