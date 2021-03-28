DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

