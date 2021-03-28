DPRating (RATING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,634.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $6,634.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 144.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $343.69 or 0.00609981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023979 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

