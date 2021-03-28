Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $$72.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.