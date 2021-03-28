Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.
OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $$72.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $80.20.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Read More: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.