DMarket Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.20 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $59.99 million and approximately $19.20 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00610088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065096 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024299 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

