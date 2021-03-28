DigitalBits Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $66.26 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.00360644 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00033724 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.37 or 0.05368112 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,946,910 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

