Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 134,948 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,750,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,296,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.