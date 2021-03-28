Diametric Capital LP Takes $271,000 Position in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 3.90% of Spark Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 279,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,006 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOV stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.