Diametric Capital LP Sells 16,927 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPB. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

TPB opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.15 million, a P/E ratio of 127.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.