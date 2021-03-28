Diametric Capital LP Sells 114,718 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114,718 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 498,684 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.66 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

