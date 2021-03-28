Diametric Capital LP Invests $196,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,913,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MDXG opened at $9.80 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.