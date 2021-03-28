Diametric Capital LP Invests $116,000 in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPC. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Experience Investment by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,717,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 1,566,269 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Experience Investment by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,481,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after buying an additional 281,630 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPC opened at $10.74 on Friday. Experience Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.