DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $70.29 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001288 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $70.29 million and $732,045.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00232155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.93 or 0.00864426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031408 BTC.

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,046,688 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

