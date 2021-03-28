Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.09. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

