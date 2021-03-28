Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.09. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

