Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €101.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.78 ($110.33).

DG opened at €87.24 ($102.64) on Thursday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is €87.27 and its 200-day moving average is €81.55.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

