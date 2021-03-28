Desjardins Upgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Buy

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

NYSE:CVE opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 67.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,345 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 378.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

