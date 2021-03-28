Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,271,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,178,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

