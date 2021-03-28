Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7505 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWNX remained flat at $$35.25 during midday trading on Friday. Delhi Bank has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

Delhi Bank Company Profile

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.