Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7505 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Shares of OTCMKTS DWNX remained flat at $$35.25 during midday trading on Friday. Delhi Bank has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
