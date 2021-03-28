Deere & Company (DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on May 10th

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $15.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of DE opened at $372.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.97 and its 200-day moving average is $276.49. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

