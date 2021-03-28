DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.0780

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $493,340.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00196620 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00031172 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,242,131 coins and its circulating supply is 54,519,209 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

