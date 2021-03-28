Datamine FLUX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,144.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $187,456.22 and $4,144.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00874963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00078475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028106 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 376,973 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

