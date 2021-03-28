Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.29. 5,772,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,675.44 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,850,975 shares of company stock valued at $187,008,858. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after buying an additional 564,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.