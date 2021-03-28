Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.70 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

