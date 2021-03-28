Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

