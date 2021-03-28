Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 743.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

DQ stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

