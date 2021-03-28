Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DNMR opened at $38.67 on Friday. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.