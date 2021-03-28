Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Trimmed by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

DHR opened at $226.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

