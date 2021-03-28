DA Davidson Boosts Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $22.50

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BANC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.07.

BANC opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $944.46 million, a P/E ratio of -98.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

