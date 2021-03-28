Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CYRBY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. 16,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

