Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CYRBY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. 16,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.94.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
