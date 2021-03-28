CyberVein (CVT) Reaches Market Cap of $254.50 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One CyberVein coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $254.50 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.