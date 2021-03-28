Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Tops $782.65 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $782.65 million and approximately $490.52 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00005417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00610294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,462,740,978 coins and its circulating supply is 258,682,867 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

