Critical Comparison: Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) vs. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capstead Mortgage and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diversified Healthcare Trust 3 2 1 0 1.67

Capstead Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.40%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.44%. Given Capstead Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capstead Mortgage is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage -52.33% 11.77% 0.84% Diversified Healthcare Trust -11.64% -6.33% -2.64%

Risk and Volatility

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $322.97 million 1.92 -$35.34 million $0.50 12.82 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 1.12 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.75

Capstead Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstead Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Capstead Mortgage pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Capstead Mortgage beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

