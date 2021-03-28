Critical Analysis: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) versus Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanmina has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Key Tronic and Sanmina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 1.05% 4.25% 1.66% Sanmina 2.01% 11.51% 4.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Sanmina shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Sanmina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Key Tronic and Sanmina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.19 $4.76 million $0.44 18.25 Sanmina $6.96 billion 0.39 $139.71 million $2.68 15.69

Sanmina has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Sanmina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Tronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Key Tronic and Sanmina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanmina 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sanmina has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Given Sanmina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sanmina is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Summary

Sanmina beats Key Tronic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, cable assemblies, and plastic injection moldings; mechanical systems comprising enclosures and precision machining; memory, enterprise, radio frequency, optical, and microelectronic solutions; defense and aerospace products; and cloud-based manufacturing execution software. The company sells its products and services primarily to original equipment manufacturers that serve the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks, and cloud solutions industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

