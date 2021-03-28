Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 1271416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CEQP. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

