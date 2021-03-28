Credit Suisse Group Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $24.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.42.

Ovintiv stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

