Credit Suisse Group Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $51.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. AAR has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,885 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

