Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €173.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.58 ($163.04).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €111.00 ($130.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.26. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

