Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.08 ($70.68).

Shares of BN opened at €58.60 ($68.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €56.63 and a 200 day moving average of €54.40. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

