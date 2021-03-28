Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.08 ($70.68).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €58.60 ($68.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €56.63 and a 200 day moving average of €54.40. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.