Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Black Hills worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Black Hills by 27.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Black Hills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

BKH opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

