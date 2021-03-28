Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

