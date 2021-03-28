Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,550 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of FUN opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

