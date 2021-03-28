Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,951 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 95,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

