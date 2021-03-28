Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.