Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $292,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 270,357 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 259,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.